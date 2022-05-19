 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City Mardi Gras Parade returns on July 1

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Mardi Gras Parade will return to downtown Sioux City on July 1.

Registration is now open for anyone who'd like to sign up their group or organization for the parade. Those interested can download a registration form at tysoncenter.com or by contacting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center or at 712-279-4850.

This year's parade will start at the Tyson Events Center, making a left out of the parking lot onto Pierce Street. Continuing to Pierce Street route will turn right on Fourth Street ending on Iowa Street. 

A summertime tradition, the Mardi Gras Parade is a kickoff to a weekend of fun, which will include Saturday in the Park on July 2.

