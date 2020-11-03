Sioux City may reach Election Day record high temperature

SIOUX CITY -- Tuesday may be one for the record books, at least when it comes to Election Day warmth.

With a forecasted daytime high of 78, Sioux City may break a record of 76, which had been the warmest November election day since 1934, according to Tim Masters, a technician with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

"It will be a beautiful day to vote and a beautiful day to take care of yardwork," he said.

Actually, that yardwork can wait for awhile. After all, the forecast for Wednesday through Friday also call for highs in the low-to-mid 70s and plenty of sun.

"The average high for Sioux City should be in the mid-50s," Masters said.

Indeed, Saturday is also looking like a good day to do some raking. With partly cloudy skies, the high will top off at 71.

However, Sunday will mark the start of a cooldown. A 40 percent for rain will keep high temps to near 61.

Things will really change on Monday, with both rain and snow in the forecast.

