Sioux City may see heaviest snowfall of the season on Wednesday

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland may see the heaviest snow amounts of the season from a winter storm that is heading to the area on Wednesday.

According to Peter Rogers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said a band stretching from southeast South Dakota to northwest Iowa may bring between 6 to 11 inches of the white stuff in this system.

"The entire Siouxland area will be under a Winter Storm Watch from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday," Rogers said on Tuesday afternoon. "This means travel could be very difficult."

That's because snow will likely begin to fall at around 9 a.m. Wednesday, greatly increasing in intensity by the early afternoon hours.

Rogers said parts of Siouxland may see as much as an inch of snow fall per hour by late Wednesday.

Concurrent with the snow will northeast winds of 5 - 10 mph, which may gust as high as 35 mph. A blustery breeze will continue, overnight, on Wednesday.

Luckily snow will taper off throughout the night, before leaving the area early on Thursday.

"By daybreak on Thursday, the snow system will largely be out of the area," Rogers said. "Then, comes the hard works of digging out form under all of that snow."

Thursday will see clearing skies, little or no precipitation as well as a high in the upper 20s.

Throughout the weekend, partly-to-mostly sunny skies will cause the mercury to hit highs of near 30.

"We'll see some melting but I think this snow will be with us for a while," Rogers said.