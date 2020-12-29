Sioux City may see up to 7 inches of snow on Tuesday

SIOUX CITY -- Plymouth and Woodbury Counties in Iowa, Dixon and Dakota Counties in Nebraska and Clay and Union Counties in South Dakota are under a winter storm warning until midnight Tuesday.

That means the area will see heavy snow accumulations between 4 to 7 inches, according to Samantha Carr, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

"The bulk of the snow will occur during the daytime hours on Tuesday," she said. "Snow in Siouxland will begin to taper off at around 4 p.m. and end between 7 - 10 p.m. Tuesday evening."

Southeast winds of 10 - 15 mph will keep Tuesday's high temperature in the upper 20's Tuesday's overnight low will be a blustery 18.

"There is a chance for blowing snow as well as fog when the winds shift to the northwest during the overnight hours," Carr said.

The forecast for the remainder of the week will be sunny, seasonal and, thankfully, precipitation-free.

"Siouxland will see highs in the 20s, lows in the single digit but plenty of sunny days," Carr said. "It will be cold but it will also be dry."

