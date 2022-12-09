Sioux City Metro received around an inch of snow from latest system

SIOUX CITY -- While Sioux City Metro was digging out from under an inch of snow, portions of Siouxland saw anywhere between 2 to 9 inches of wet, heavy precipitation.

Tim Masters, a technician with the National Weather Services in Sioux Falls, was still getting snow totals Friday morning but he said northwest Iowa and southeast South Dakota received the worst of the fast-moving storm.

While many area schools, including Sioux City Community School District, had late starts, few major automobile accidents were reported on Friday morning.

With the snow system out of Siouxland, the forecast called for cloudy conditions, northwest winds of 5 mph and a high temperature of around 35.

Saturday will begin with mostly cloudy skies that will gradually clear by the afternoon. Southerly winds will shift to the northwest later in the day. The high will top off at 37.

Masters said the next chance for precipitation will come as either rain or snow on Monday.