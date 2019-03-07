Try 3 months for $3
Sioux City Municipal Band

The Sioux City Municipal Band plays at the Grandview Park Bandshell in this Journal file photo. 

 Jerry Mennenga, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Municipal Band will be holding auditions in preparation for its series of summer concerts at the Grandview Park Bandshell.

The summer concerts will be held on Sundays between June 2 and July 21. They are sponsored by the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department.

The band will be holding auditions, Sunday and Apr. 13, for such open positions as percussion, trumpet and French horn. Plus, there is always a need for substitute players for all sections of the band.

Interested musicians should contact Michelle Smith at sweetiebassoon@hotmail.com for audition details.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Food and Lifestyles reporter

Load comments