SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Municipal Band will be holding auditions in preparation for its series of summer concerts at the Grandview Park Bandshell.
The summer concerts will be held on Sundays between June 2 and July 21. They are sponsored by the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department.
The band will be holding auditions, Sunday and Apr. 13, for such open positions as percussion, trumpet and French horn. Plus, there is always a need for substitute players for all sections of the band.
Interested musicians should contact Michelle Smith at sweetiebassoon@hotmail.com for audition details.