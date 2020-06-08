You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City Municipal Band to postpone its summer concert season
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Municipal Band's slate of summer concerts at Grandview Park has been postponed at least until June 21, due to concerns related to COVID-19.

"Our top priority for this year is musician and audience safety," Conductor Michael Prichard said in a statement. "We want to do everything possible to perform but we aren't looking to risk anyone's health."

Prichard explained that the band and the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department are currently discussing a variety of options for presenting concerts at a later date.  

