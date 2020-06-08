Sioux City Municipal Band to postpone its summer concert season

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Municipal Band's slate of summer concerts at Grandview Park has been postponed at least until June 21, due to concerns related to COVID-19.

"Our top priority for this year is musician and audience safety," Conductor Michael Prichard said in a statement. "We want to do everything possible to perform but we aren't looking to risk anyone's health."

Prichard explained that the band and the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department are currently discussing a variety of options for presenting concerts at a later date.

