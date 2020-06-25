Sioux City Municipal Band to present Grandview Park concert on Sunday

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Municipal Band will be presenting the next in its series of summer concerts at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Grandview Band Shell.
To comply with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines for the band, the concert will feature three smaller ensembles from within the band: a percussion trio, a saxophone quartet and a woodwind quintet.
The scheduled music playlist will include Duke Ellington's "Satin Doll," The Beatles' "When I'm Sixty-Four," Marvin Hamlisch's "The Way We Were," and Aram Khachaturian's "Sabre Dance," as well as other numbers.
Grandview Park allows for plenty of space for audiences to maintain social distancing during the concerts, which are presented by the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!