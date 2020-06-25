Sioux City Municipal Band to present Grandview Park concert on Sunday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Municipal Band will be presenting the next in its series of summer concerts at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Grandview Band Shell.

To comply with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines for the band, the concert will feature three smaller ensembles from within the band: a percussion trio, a saxophone quartet and a woodwind quintet.

The scheduled music playlist will include Duke Ellington's "Satin Doll," The Beatles' "When I'm Sixty-Four," Marvin Hamlisch's "The Way We Were," and Aram Khachaturian's "Sabre Dance," as well as other numbers.

Grandview Park allows for plenty of space for audiences to maintain social distancing during the concerts, which are presented by the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.