Sioux City Museum to celebrates its tenth anniversary downtown with new programming

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Public Museum will be celebrating its tenth anniversary since opening downtown by showcasing recent artifact donations and its own history in the community.

As the 607 Fourth St. museum's April 23, 2011 grand opening nears, special walking tour and children's summer programming will be announced.

The recently opened "New to You: Recent Artifact Donations" feature a diverse selection of artifacts from its own collection. Most of the showcased artifacts have nor been previously displayed. In addition to a variety of Central High School artifacts, the exhibit features an 1893 silk banner form Sioux City's Norwegian singing society, a Lakota-style peace pip made made by famed Ojibwe artists George Bryan "Standing Eagle," and a paper mache Easter Bunny from Davidson's Department Store.

"New to You: Recent Artifact Donations" will be on display through Aug. 15.

The museum's long history of preserving the region's heritage is featured in "History at High Noon: The Sioux City Public Museum Story" at 12:05 p.m. Thursday at the Sioux City Public Museum.