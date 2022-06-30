Sioux City Musketeers to feature as Mardi Gras Parade grand marshals

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Musketeers, 2022's USHL Clark Cup Champions, will be the grand marshals for the annual Sioux City Mardi Gras Parade.

The parade will start at 6 p.m. Friday at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

"We are excited to welcome the Sioux City Musketeers organization as this year's Mardi Gras Parade Marshal," said Tim Savona of OVG360, formerly known as Spectrum, the Tyson's operator. "This is a great opportunity for Sioux City to come together and celebrate the Clark Cup's return to Sioux City and recognize the team's accomplishment this season."

The Muskies brought home a USHL Championship for the first time in 20 years in May. It was a perfect way to cap off the hockey team's 50th anniversary season.

The Mardi Gras Parade route will start at the Tyson Events Center parking lot, making a left turn onto Pierce St., turning right on Fourth St., ending on Iowa St.

The Mardi Gras Parade will kick off an Independence Day weekend of activity, which continues with the annual Saturday in the Park Festival, that runs all day Saturday at Grandview Park.

