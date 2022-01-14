 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City NAACP to donate MLK-inspired art to Public Museum

artist paul chelstad telling a story

Sioux City's NAACP Chapter will be donating a Martin Luther King Jr.-inspired art piece by local artist Paul Chelstad to the Sioux City Public Museum following Siouxland's MLK Day celebration on Monday. 

 Earl Horlyk, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Chapter of the NAACP will be donating an original work of art by local artist Paul Chelstad to the Sioux City Public Museum.

The donation will occur following Siouxland's Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration -- a partnership between the NAACP, the city's Human Rights Commission and Mary Treglia Community House -- that is taking place at 7 p.m. Monday at Kingdom Ministries Church, 2000 Military Road.

An accomplished artist specializing in graffiti-like pop art, Chelstad had originally donated the piece -- an image of Martin Luther King Jr. with a Black Lives Matter statement -- to Sioux City's NAACP chapter.

Since the majority of local NAACP meetings have been held virtually, chapter members wanted Chelstad's art to be seen by a larger number of people.

The Sioux City Public Museum, which had previously hosted regional NAACP meetings and group activities, was selected as the chosen venue.

"I originally created the MLK image in the 1980s," Chelstad said. "As the 'Black Lives Matter' movement became more known, I realized I wanted to update the piece to make it relevant to both the 20th and 21st century."

"Once (Sioux City's NAACP) did the right thing in meeting virtually throughout the pandemic, it became logical to think about another place to hold the piece in its permanent collection," he continued. "I'm happy that the Sioux City NAACP chose the museum to be its beneficiary."     

