SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department and the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office will host their third-annual "Community Connection" block party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The party will be held in conjunction with Unity in the Community, an organization established in 2016 to help forge bonds between residents and law enforcement. There will be food, games and prizes, and police officers, sheriff's deputies and city officials will be on hand.
For further information contact Cliff Coleman, 712-212-8703 or Monique Scarlett, 712-574-1745.