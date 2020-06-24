Sioux City Police Chief, NAACP President, Unity in the Community founder named to statewide task force

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller, NAACP President Ike Rayford, and Sioux City Community School board member and Unity in the Community founder Monique Scarlett were among the 14 Iowa officials named as members of the new Law Enforcement Vision for Equality Task Force.

The task force, started as a reaction to the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black Minneapolis man who died while in police custody, is a partnership between the Iowa Police Association and Iowa-Nebraska NAACP State Area Conference of Branch.

During a Wednesday morning news conference, Mueller said though the Sioux City Police Department has a long history of reaching out to all segments of the community, more work needs to be done.

"We have doing community policing for a long time and it has been an evolution," he said. "As a police force, we need to know what has been accomplished and things that still need to be addressed."

Mueller added that the task force will allow for the exchange of ideas between law enforcement professionals and civil rights advocates from around the state.

