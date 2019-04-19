SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), will host a pill disposal event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 27.
This will be the 17th event of its kind in nine years, according to a press release from the police department. Needles and sharps will not be accepted.
The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked.
Participating locations include:
- Walgreens, 100 Pierce St.
- Hy-Vee, 3301 Gordon Drive
- Wal-Mart, 3101 Floyd Blvd.
- Drilling Pharmacy, 4010 Morningside Ave.
- Hy-Vee, 4500 Sergeant Road
- Fareway, 4040 War Eagle Drive
- Hy-Vee, 2827 Hamilton Blvd.
- Hy-Vee Mainstreet, 2611 Pierce St.