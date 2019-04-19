{{featured_button_text}}
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), will host a pill disposal event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 27.

This will be the 17th event of its kind in nine years, according to a press release from the police department. Needles and sharps will not be accepted. 

The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked. 

Participating locations include: 

  • Walgreens, 100 Pierce St. 
  • Hy-Vee, 3301 Gordon Drive
  • Wal-Mart, 3101 Floyd Blvd. 
  • Drilling Pharmacy, 4010 Morningside Ave. 
  • Hy-Vee, 4500 Sergeant Road
  • Fareway, 4040 War Eagle Drive
  • Hy-Vee, 2827 Hamilton Blvd. 
  • Hy-Vee Mainstreet, 2611 Pierce St. 

