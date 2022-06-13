Sioux City police identify man who died in June 10th homicide

SOUX CITY -- The identity of the man murdered in a downtown residence on June 10 has been identified.

Sioux City Police say Dolerean N. Wade was located at a residence on the 500 block of Ninth St. He was transported to MercyOne Siouxland for treatment and later died.

Katrina L. Barnes, 32, of Sioux City, was charged with second degree murder in Wade's death. She was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Investigators also charged Jordyn R. Easton, 25, of Sioux City, with accessory after the fact and for concealing evidence related to the crime.

Police say the investigation into this case is ongoing.

