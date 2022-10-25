 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City Police investigate armed robbery at Hamilton Boulevard business

SIOUX CITY — An investigation is continuing into an armed robbery at a westside business Monday morning. 

At around 10:15 a.m., a man wearing dark clothing and a dark-colored mask walked into Check Into Cash, 1760 Hamilton Blvd., displaying a handgun and demanding cash from the cash registers.

The suspect left the business with an undisclosed amount of cash and no employees were harmed during the robbery.

Detectives from the Sioux City Police are on the scene, obtaining surveillance video of the incident.

