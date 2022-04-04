Sioux City police investigate early Monday morning shooting on west side

SIOUX CITY -- A man has been transported to a local hospital for a gunshot wound suffered in a west side neighborhood, early Monday morning.

At around 12:17 a.m. Monday, Sioux City Police were dispatched to a bar on the 1400 block of West Third Street.

On arrival, officers discovered a man, lying on the bar's front steps. He was then taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

The victim's name is not being released and officers are still investigating the incident.

The Sioux City Police Department is asking anyone with information to come to forward.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.