Sioux City police investigate early Monday morning shooting on Westside

SIOUX CITY -- A man has been transported to a local hospital for a gunshot wound suffered in a Westside neighborhood, early Monday morning.
At around 12:17 a.m. Monday, Sioux City Police were dispatched to a bar on the 1400 block of West Third Street.
On arrival, officers discovered a man, lying on the bar's front steps. He was then taken to the hospital for serious injuries.
The victim's name is not being released and officers are still investigating the incident.
The Sioux City Police Department is asking anyone with information to come to forward.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
