Sioux City Police say man arrested in Salix bank robbery linked to other robberies

kevon spratt
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police arrested a man on multiple felony charges related to area robberies. 

At around 12:30 p.m. Monday, multiple law enforcement agencies were alerted to a robbery occurring at Pioneer Bank in Salix, Iowa. Kevon Demequros Spratt was taken into custody after trying to flee the scene.

Spratt is believed to have been involved in an Oct. 24 robbery that took place at Check Into Cash, 1760 Hamilton Blvd. He is also suspected in other armed robberies in Sergeant Bluff and Salix.

Spratt was booked into the Woodbury County Jail and charged with robbery in the first degree, possession of a weapon as a felon and trafficking stolen weapons.

The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office and the Sergeant Bluff Police Department assisted in the case.

Crime Scene Do Not Cross
