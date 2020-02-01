Sioux City Police seeking public's help locating missing 14-year-old

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department announced Saturday afternoon in a notice that they are seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenage girl.
You have free articles remaining.
According to the post, 14-year-old Roxy Cecelia Grimaldo was last seen Friday at 7:36 p.m. in the area of 17th and Summit streets after being dropped off by a ride share vehicle.
Grimaldo is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with shoulder-length black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jogging pants, white Adidas shoes with black stripes and carrying a black backpack with gold straps. She also has blue braces.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact Det. Kevin Erickson at 712-276-6960.