Sioux City Police to increase effort to removed abandoned motor vehicles

SIOUX CITY -- In an effort to assist the Street Division with the upcoming snow season, the Sioux City Police Department will be increasing their efforts to alleviate abandoned motor vehicles on city streets, beginning in November.

Targeted vehicles being stored on city streets will include ones that are disabled or obviously inoperable; have no license plates or current registration for an extended periods of time; as well as recreational vehicles, boats, trailers or other equipment that are in violation of Municipal Parking Ordinances.

The goal will be to remove problem vehicles from the streets before they become snowbound and difficult to remove for proper street clearing.

In most cases, the vehicle will be tagged, allowing an opportunity for owners to remove the vehicles before they are impounded. Certain vehicles that are declared "nuisance per se" by Municipal Code can be removed without notice to the owner.

