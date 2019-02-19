SIOUX CITY -- It will start off as afternoon flurries before turning heavy tonight.
That's the current trajectory of Tuesday's winter storm, according to Jeff Chapman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.
"There may be a few flurries in Sioux City between 2 to 4 p.m. before the major snowfall moves in during the evening rush hour," he said. "However, the heaviest snowfall is likely to come after 8 p.m., continuing through the overnight hours."
So, what will Sioux Cityans be waking up to on Wednesday morning? Chapman said anywhere between 6 to 8 inches of new snow.
Even though the snow system will likely depart Siouxland by mid-morning on Wednesday, much of the area will still be under a winter storm warning.
In fact, a Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday through 3 p.m. Wednesday for the majority of Siouxland counties.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible.
Chapman said travel shouldn't be attempted unless entirely necessarily.
"With a 5 - 10 mph breeze, wind will not be a factor in this winter storm," he said. "Instead, the amount of snow can prove problematic for many people."
This is especially true for Sioux City residents who haven't experienced an especially snowy season.
"For the season, Sioux City has had 17.4 inches of snow," Chapman said. "This system will certainly raise that total substantially."
Luckily, Siouxland will see isolated chances for wintry accumulation for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Chapman said forecasters will be looking closely to a system that may be entering Siouxland on Saturday.
"While it is too early to tell, both heavy winds and snowfall may be associated with this system," he said.