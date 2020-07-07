Sioux City Public Museum announces Kid's Days 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Public Museum will be launching Kid's Days 2020, beginning Thursday. This new activity will temporarily replace the Museum's popular Kid's Thursday in-person summer program, which was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

Kid's Days 2020 will be offered on from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays and Saturdays. Participants will pick up a packet of themed craft materials to complete at home and may engage in a self-directed Museum activity with their family group. Packets are free and quantities are limited.

Here are a list of craft packets available for kids:

Summer Safari (available on Thursday and Saturday) -- search the museum gallery for hidden wildlife. Packets will feature animals, binoculars, a scavenger hunt and more.

Adventures in Space (available July 16 and 18) -- create an out-of-this-world chalk drawing on the Museum Plaza. Packets will feature planets, astronauts, rockets and more.

Sioux City Heroes (July 23 and 25) -- discover local heroes with scavenger hunts in the museum gallery and downtown. Packets will feature firefighters, medical personnel and law enforcement.