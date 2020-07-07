Sioux City Public Museum announces Kid's Days 2020

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Public Museum will be launching Kid's Days 2020, beginning Thursday. This new activity will temporarily replace the Museum's popular Kid's Thursday in-person summer program, which was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.
Kid's Days 2020 will be offered on from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays and Saturdays. Participants will pick up a packet of themed craft materials to complete at home and may engage in a self-directed Museum activity with their family group. Packets are free and quantities are limited.
Here are a list of craft packets available for kids:
Summer Safari (available on Thursday and Saturday) -- search the museum gallery for hidden wildlife. Packets will feature animals, binoculars, a scavenger hunt and more.
Adventures in Space (available July 16 and 18) -- create an out-of-this-world chalk drawing on the Museum Plaza. Packets will feature planets, astronauts, rockets and more.
Sioux City Heroes (July 23 and 25) -- discover local heroes with scavenger hunts in the museum gallery and downtown. Packets will feature firefighters, medical personnel and law enforcement.
Dinosaur Days (July 30 and Aug. 1) -- hunt for prehistoric creatures hidden in the museum gallery and decorate the sidewalk with your favorite dino. Packets will include a mask, puppet and much more.
The Sioux City Public Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Museum visitors are strongly encouraged to maintain social distancing and wear masks. Visit SiouxCityMuseum.org/summer-programs for more details.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.