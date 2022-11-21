Sioux City Public Museum announces special holiday hours

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Public Museum will have special hours for Monday's Holiday Lighted Parade as well as for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Museum will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday. Starting at 6:15 p.m., on Fourth and Iowa Streets, the Holiday Lighted Parade will proceed west along Fourth Street to Nebraska, concluding in front of the Sioux City Public Museum. Santa Claus will then light up the tree on the Museum Plaza.

The Sioux City Public Museum and the Sgt. Floyd River Museum & Welcome Center will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Both locations will resume normal hours on Saturday.

Hours for the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The hours for the Sgt. Floyd River Museum and Welcome Center is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.