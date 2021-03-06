Sioux City Public Museum offers Women's History Month programs

SIOUX CITY -- In recognition of Women's History Month, the Sioux City Public Museum is offering two online programs highlighting the contribution of Siouxland women.

A panel discussion, "Women Leading Change: Three Local Organizations Founded in the 1920s," will be held, via Zoom, at 7 p.m. March 11. The Mary J. Treglia Community Center, Junior League of Sioux City and the League of Women Voters of Sioux City will be represented with Becky Carlson, Karen Clark and Carolyn Goodwin representing each group respectively.

Email museumeducation@sioux-city.org to receive a Zoom link for this program.

A more in-depth look at the life and legacy of a local advocate for immigrants will be featured in the "History at High Noon: Mary Treglia and the Community House" presentation, available at noon, March 18.

The Sioux City Public Museum is located at 607 4th St. Call them at 712-279-6174 or by visiting SiouxCityMuseum.org.

