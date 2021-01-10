Sioux City Public Museum opens editorial cartoons exhibit

SIOUX CITY -- A new exhibit, "Lines with Power and Purpose: Editorial Cartoons," opened at the Sioux City Public Museum on Saturday.

The exhibit features 51 original editorial cartoons from major U.S. metropolitan newspapers during the "Golden Age" of print journalism in the 20th century, according to a press release from the museum.

The exhibit includes work from six Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonists -- Bruce Alexander Russell, Herbert Lawrence Block (Herblock), Charles G. Werner, C.D Batchelor, Charles R. Macauley and Vaughn Shoemaker.

The Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The museum is closed Mondays.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0