Sioux City Public Museum opens women's suffrage exhibit

SIOUX CITY -- In commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920, "The Women’s Suffrage Campaign in Sioux City" exhibit opened Saturday at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.
The exhibit features historic photographs, period clothing, and artifacts relating to local suffragists, women’s clubs and political figures of the era.
Historic photographs of Sioux City between 1866 and 1920, along with images of local legislators, suffragists and anti-suffragists, will be shown as a slideshow in the exhibit.
The photographs will also be available to view as a two-part History at High Noon program online in conjunction with the exhibit. Narrated by Matt Anderson, curator of history, part one of the photographic presentation is available at SiouxCityMuseum.org/history-at-high-noon with part two available Sept. 17.
Protective masks/face coverings and social distancing are required in all City buildings by members of the public. Hand-sanitizing stations are available.
The suffrage movement began in earnest during the 1840s when U.S. states began changing laws that restricted the ability of married women to own and control property independently from their husbands. In Iowa, the process began in 1866 when a bill was introduced in the General Assembly that included extending the vote to women.
The bill died in committee, but in 1870 a resolution to amend the Iowa Constitution to enfranchise women passed both houses of the state legislature.
The following year, suffragist leader Susan B. Anthony campaigned in support of the bill in Iowa. Her trip included a stop in Sioux City, where she gave a speech at the Academy of Music. Unfortunately, the bill failed to pass the General Assembly a second time in 1872.
Between 1870 and 1920, suffrage amendment resolutions were introduced in almost every session of the General Assembly. These resolutions passed both houses seven times, only to fail during the next session six times. The lone exception occurred in 1915 when the General Assembly passed a suffrage resolution that had passed at the 1913 session.
It was referred to a referendum of Iowa’s all-male voters in 1916. Sioux City became a key battleground in the runup to the referendum. Nearly every prominent suffragist and anti-suffragist made a stop in Sioux City. The referendum failed statewide by 10,000 votes, although it was only narrowly defeated in Woodbury County. After passing both houses of Congress, Iowa became the 10th state to ratify the proposed 19th Amendment on July 2, 1919.
