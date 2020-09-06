Sioux City Public Museum opens women's suffrage exhibit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- In commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920, "The Women’s Suffrage Campaign in Sioux City" exhibit opened Saturday at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.

The exhibit features historic photographs, period clothing, and artifacts relating to local suffragists, women’s clubs and political figures of the era.

Historic photographs of Sioux City between 1866 and 1920, along with images of local legislators, suffragists and anti-suffragists, will be shown as a slideshow in the exhibit.

The photographs will also be available to view as a two-part History at High Noon program online in conjunction with the exhibit. Narrated by Matt Anderson, curator of history, part one of the photographic presentation is available at SiouxCityMuseum.org/history-at-high-noon with part two available Sept. 17.

Protective masks/face coverings and social distancing are required in all City buildings by members of the public. Hand-sanitizing stations are available.