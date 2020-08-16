Sioux City Public Museum to give women's suffrage presentation online

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- In commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920, the Sioux City Public Museum will present "History at High Noon: The Women’s Suffrage Campaign in Sioux City" online starting on Thursday.

Presented by Matt Anderson, curator of history, the program may be accessed at siouxcitymuseum.org along with other previous History at High Noon presentations.

In Iowa, the first bill to enfranchise women was introduced in the General Assembly in 1866. The measure failed, but suffrage amendment resolutions were introduced in almost every session of the General Assembly between 1870 and 1920.

Famous suffragists visited Iowa throughout this period, including Susan B. Anthony’s stops in Sioux City in 1871 and 1877. A proposed suffrage amendment was finally referred to a referendum of Iowa’s all-male voters in 1916.