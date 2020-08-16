Sioux City Public Museum to give women's suffrage presentation online

SIOUX CITY -- In commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920, the Sioux City Public Museum will present "History at High Noon: The Women’s Suffrage Campaign in Sioux City" online starting on Thursday.
Presented by Matt Anderson, curator of history, the program may be accessed at siouxcitymuseum.org along with other previous History at High Noon presentations.
In Iowa, the first bill to enfranchise women was introduced in the General Assembly in 1866. The measure failed, but suffrage amendment resolutions were introduced in almost every session of the General Assembly between 1870 and 1920.
Famous suffragists visited Iowa throughout this period, including Susan B. Anthony’s stops in Sioux City in 1871 and 1877. A proposed suffrage amendment was finally referred to a referendum of Iowa’s all-male voters in 1916.
As a key battleground, nearly every prominent suffragist and anti-suffragist visited Sioux City in the run-up to the vote. The referendum failed statewide by 10,000 votes, although it was only narrowly defeated in Woodbury County. After passing both houses of Congress, Iowa became the 10th state to ratify the proposed 19th Amendment on July 2, 1919.
The presentation will include historic photographs of Sioux City between 1866 and 1920, along with images of local legislators, suffragists and anti-suffragists.
The presentation is a preview of an exhibit exploring women’s suffrage opening in September at the Sioux City Public Museum.
While the museum recently reopened to the public, on-site History at High Noon programs have been suspended until further notice. For more information, call 712-279-6174 or visit SiouxCityMuseum.org.
