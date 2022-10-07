 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City Public Museum to mark Day of the Dead with bilingual activities

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., will be offering free family activities celebrating Dia de los Muertos or Day of the Dead, presented in English and Spanish.

From 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Legend of the Cempasuchil, a children's program featuring the reading of "Child of the Flower-Song People," a reader's theater with stick figure puppets, will be performed.

Classes on making a paper cempasuchil (marigold) for the Museum's altar display will occur from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Sioux City Public Museum will also offer several more Dia de los Muertos activities for both children and adults throughout the month of October. For more information, call 712-279-6174 or visit siouxcitymuseum.org

This year's theme, Creciendo Nuestras Raices (Growing Our Roots), focuses on the indigenous elements of the Mexican Day of the Dead. The marigold flower -- or the flower of the dead -- takes its name from the Aztec language.

