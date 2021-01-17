 Skip to main content
Sioux City Public Museum to present history of Sioux City's wholesale grocers
Sioux City Public Museum (copy)
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Public Museum on Jan. 21 will present a history of the wholesale coffee trade in Sioux City in an online program that runs in conjunction with a related exhibit at the museum. 

In the century between the 1870s and the 1970s, more than a dozen wholesale grocers were based in Sioux City. 

Matt Anderson, the museum's curator of history, will chronicle the history of  some of these food distributors during an online presentation of "History at High Noon: Sioux City Wholesale Grocers & Coffee Roasters." The presentation goes online starting Jan. 21. 

The program is presented in conjunction with the museum's "Vintage Sioux City Coffee Memorabilia" exhibit, which highlights how Sioux City became one of the primary food distribution centers of the Upper Midwest. 

During the 19th and 20th centuries, wholesale grocery dealers based in Sioux City distributed foodstuffs to retailers in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota. Several of these firms roasted, ground and packaged their own brands of coffee. 

The wholesale grocery business was a major driver of Sioux City's economy during that era. Individuals featured in the program include William Tackaberry (whose name is still visible near the intersection of Floyd Boulevard and Fourth Street on an adjacent brick building), Conrad Shenkberg, Oliver Moore, Oscar Tolerton, William Warfield, Lemuel Mallory and more. 

