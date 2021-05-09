Sioux City Railroad Museum to host auditions for historical characters

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Railroad Museum will host auditions for a new, first-of-its-kind program this summer.

The museum is in search of "story tellers" who will portray historical characters associated with the railyard, which operated from 1918 to 1981. Those who would like to participate must be at least 16 years old, according to a press release from the museum.

The story tellers will work from a 10-minute monologue and interact with museum visitors. Story-telling will take place between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays starting in mid-June and ending in mid-September.

Auditions will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. May 16 and from 4 to 6 p.m. May 17 at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd.

