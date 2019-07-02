SIOUX CITY -- Sunny skies will be returning to Sioux City on Tuesday, after thunderstorms dropped more than three inches of rain during the overnight hours.
"With approximately 3.04 inches of rain recorded at Sioux City Gateway Airport, Sioux City shattered its previous record 1.56 inches of rain for the day," said Janice Maldonado, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.
"Sioux City also had one of the highest rain totals in Siouxland," she said, noting that Sioux Center received approximately 2.25 inches and Homer, Nebraska, received nearly 2.9 inches of rain during the overnight hours.
SIOUX CITY – The heat is hot, and Siouxland felt it this weekend. The streets of Sioux City remain scorched following a weekend of near-triple…
With partly sunny skies and a daytime high of 87 in the forecast for Tuesday, Sioux City will be moisture-free though a bit muggy.
Wednesday will see a slight warm up when light northerly breezes switch to the southeast. The daytime high will likely hit the 90 degree mark.
Though there is a 30 percent chance for precipitation on Wednesday, people can expect a relatively dry Independence Day on Thursday.
"There will be a 20 percent of precipitation on Thursday morning and a 40 percent chance after midnight," Maldonado said. "Otherwise, the Fourth of July will be sunny, dry and hot, with a high near 88."