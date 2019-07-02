SIOUX CITY -- Sunny skies returned to Sioux City on Tuesday, after thunderstorms dropped more than 3 inches of rain during the overnight hours.
"With approximately 3.04 inches of rain recorded at Sioux City Gateway Airport, Sioux City shattered its previous record of 1.56 inches of rain for the day," said Janice Maldonado, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.
Sioux City also had one of the highest rain totals in Siouxland, she said, noting that Sioux Center, Iowa, received about 2.25 inches and Homer, Nebraska, received nearly 2.9 inches of rain during the overnight hours.
Tuesday saw partly sunny skies and a high of 88.
The Wednesday forecast is mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 86 and a low around 68, and a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Then, people can expect a mostly sunny Independence Day on Thursday, with a high near 89 and a 30 percent chance of rain.