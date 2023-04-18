SIOUX CITY -- Hoop dancer Starr Chief Eagle will perform at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Sioux City Downtown Library, 529 Pierce St.

Chief Eagle is an American Indian Culture Interpreter representing the Lakota Sioux people. Specializing in traditional Lakota Hoop Dancing and storytelling, her performances provides a fun, interactive and educational introduction to Lakota culture.

The event is free and open to the public.

Chief Eagle's performances are a celebratory close to the 2023 Sioux City Reads program.

Sioux City Reads is a community-based reading initiative. This year, Sioux Citu residents and library patrons voted and chose Oscar Hokeah's "Calling for a Blanket Dance" as its selection. The book inspired several events, programs and discussion between January to April.