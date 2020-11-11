Sioux City records 3 inches of Tuesday snow; Hull tops area at 7.5 inches

A person shovels snow on a sidewalk along Grandview Blvd. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Icy conditions contributed to two fatal crashes in the area and caused some school districts to cancel classes early.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux Cityans were digging out from under three inches on wet snow, Wednesday morning.
But Brad Adams, observing program leader for the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said some parts of Siouxland received more more of the white stuff.
"Ponca, Neb. received 5.6 inches from this system, while Sibley, Iowa received more than 6 inches," he said. "Hull, Iowa had the worst. They had 7.5 inches of snow."
However, Adams said much of the snow will begin melting with sunny skies and a high of 38 on Wednesday.
Downtown Sioux City is seen through a haze of snow Sunday afternoon. Sunday's snowfall total of roughly 3 inches in Sioux City broke a record that had stood since 1918.
While there is a 20 percent chance for snow slated for Thursday morning, skies will clear up quickly with a forecast high of 32 degrees.
Thursday's overnight will be chilly. With mostly clear skies and a 5 mph northwest wind, the mercury will dip down to 12. Things will rebound on Friday, with a high in the upper 30s.
"Saturday and Sunday will rebound nicely," Adams said. "Highs will be in the mid-40s. With plenty of sunshine, the snow won't last too long."
PHOTOS: 12 of Sioux City's worst all-time blizzards
Blizzard: 1949
This unidentified man stands on top of a snow drift in which a tunnel has been dug in this 1949 photo.
Journal file photo
Blizzard: 1940
Wind blows snow along Fourth Street in Sioux City on Nov. 11, 1940. Temperatures fell as much as 30 degrees in two hours that day.
Provided
Blizzard: 1937
A motorist drives by toppled poles following a storm in Leeds on April 26, 1937.
Journal file photo
Blizzard: 1936
This photo from Feb. 11, 1936, shows Highway 20 after a blizzard. This image was taken approximately four miles from Sioux City.
Journal file photo
Blizzard: 1947
Branches on bushes around the Grandview Park Rose Garden bend under the weight of snowfall in 1947.
Journal file photo
Blizzard: 1937
Snow is piled high on the side of a Sioux City road in this January 23, 1937 photo.
Journal file photo
Blizzard: 1962
Guardsmen deliver coal after a March 17, 1962 blizzard that hit Sioux City.
Journal file photo by Ed Porter
Blizzard: 1939
M.H. Woodring Service Station on Highway 20, approximately five miles out of Sioux City, had to temporarily suspend business after a blizzard dumped a large amount of snow on Feb. 11, 1939.
Journal file photo
Blizzard: 1937
Poles and wires were blown down during a blizzard April 24, 1937, near Leeds.
Journal file photo
April 1992 blizzard
A motorist tries to drive through a windrow following a April 1992 blizzard, which dropped up to 10 inches of snow on Sioux City.
Sioux City Journal file
Blizzard of 1962
Fifteen men from rural McCook Lake, S.D., dig out snow along a half-mile stretch of road after the blizzard of March 5, 1962. The men were joined by some boys and several dogs.
Provided by Sioux City Public Museum
1975 blizzard
Sioux City's "Auto Row" along Sixth Street was called "A case of go and no-go" when a blizzard struck in 1975. The truck at the right was stuck.
Tim Gallagher
