Sioux City records 3 inches of Tuesday snow; Hull tops area at 7.5 inches

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux Cityans were digging out from under three inches on wet snow, Wednesday morning.

But Brad Adams, observing program leader for the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said some parts of Siouxland received more more of the white stuff.

"Ponca, Neb. received 5.6 inches from this system, while Sibley, Iowa received more than 6 inches," he said. "Hull, Iowa had the worst. They had 7.5 inches of snow."

However, Adams said much of the snow will begin melting with sunny skies and a high of 38 on Wednesday.

While there is a 20 percent chance for snow slated for Thursday morning, skies will clear up quickly with a forecast high of 32 degrees.

Thursday's overnight will be chilly. With mostly clear skies and a 5 mph northwest wind, the mercury will dip down to 12. Things will rebound on Friday, with a high in the upper 30s.

"Saturday and Sunday will rebound nicely," Adams said. "Highs will be in the mid-40s. With plenty of sunshine, the snow won't last too long."

