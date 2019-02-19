SIOUX CITY -- From the first general store to family grocers mirror a community's vitality. This phenomenon will be discussed during "History at High Noon: Sioux City Grocery Stores," from 12:05 - 12:45 p.m. Thursday at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.
Museum archivist Tom Munson will trace the history of local food stores starting with Sioux City's first general store, Tootle & Jackson, in 1856, which sold everything form food to boots.
By the 1920s, the more-than-200 grocery stores reflected the diversity of the city with shops operated by Swedes, Russians, Poles, Italians, Mexicans, Vietnamese, and many others. Many of these stores, though no longer, strictly grocery stores, still dot Sioux City neighborhoods.
Attendees are invited to bring their lunch to this free presentations at the Sioux City Public Museum.