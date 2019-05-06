SIOUX CITY -- The Rev. Lorna H. Halaas, of Sioux City, was elected to serve a six-year term as bishop of the Western Iowa Synod, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
The synod consists of 126 congregations.
The election was held at the synod's annual Assembly -- a gathering of 260 clergy and lay-voting members -- who gathered Friday through Sunday at the Sioux City Convention Center.
Bishop-Elect Halaas will assume office this summer. She succeeds the Rev. Rodger Prois, of Storm Lake, Iowa, who has served as bishop since 2013.
An installation celebration for Bishop-Elect Halaas will be held later this summer.
Bishop-Elect Halaas has served as director of missional leadership for the Western Iowa Synod of the ELCA for the past six years. Prior to that, she served as pastor in congregations in Iowa and North Dakota.