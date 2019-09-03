SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Walk to End Alzheimer's will take place at 2 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Riverfront Hilton Garden Inn, 1132 Larsen Park Road. Proceeds from this walk will help fund Alzheimer's care and support in addition in advancing critical research.
Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research programs.
The Walk to End Alzheimer's will feature the Promise Garden Ceremony, which will allow participants to raise flowers representing their promise to remember, honor, care and fight for those living with Alzheimer's and their caregivers.
For more information on ways to participate, contact Alzheimer's Association's Jill Madsen at 712-454-5034.