Sioux City's Warming Shelter closes for season due to COVID-19 concerns
Tessa Shanks takes residents' temperatures Tuesday as they check into the Warming Shelter on Nebraska Street in Sioux City. The Nebraska St. shelter closed its doors more than a month earlier than expected on Wednesday.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The Warming Shelter closed its doors for the season Wednesday due to concerns related to the COVID-19.

The seasonal shelter, located 916 Nebraska St., is normally open from Nov. 1 to April 30, every year. Its mission is to ensure no one freezes during the coldest winter months of the year.  

"The decision (to close early) was not an easy one," the Warming Shelter's director, Lindsay Landrum, said in a statement. "This decision was made for many reasons, with the most important being the well-being and health of our staff and residents."

Given that residents live in tight quarters, it was thought that if the COVID-19 hit the Warming Shelter, it would spread very quickly.

"There is no quarantining sites in Sioux City to assist with isolating the homeless population in order for the virus to not spread to others," Landrum said. "With his information, we had no other choice but to close for our season in order to keep our staff, their families and our residents healthy as possible."

The Warming Shelter will continue to take donations for next season as well as for building renovation. Go to TheWarmingShelter.com to donate monetary or with supplies.

