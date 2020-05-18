Sioux City asks residents to direct grass clippings way from street

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City would like to remind people to direct grass clippings away from the streets, driveways and sidewalks.

Improper disposal of excessive grass clippings is a violation of City Code Section 17.08.030, which states that no person shall throw any grass, weeds or other debris if any kind or nature into any of the cement gutters in the streets or alley of the city. Property owners found in violation of this section could be subject to fines of up to $500.