Sioux City school board votes to raise pay to attract more substitute teachers

SIOUX CITY -- To help stem a shortage of substitute teachers, the Sioux City Community School Board approved a plan Monday that increases pay for substitutes, offers retention bonuses and hires a permanent substitute for each school.

The bumps in pay will raise Sioux City's compensation above the Dakota Valley and South Sioux City districts, Sioux City board president Dan Greenwell said.

It also makes Sioux City's pay scale the same or or slightly more than substitutes in the Sergeant Bluff-Luton district, he said.

"Throwing money at a problem isn't always the answer," Greenwell said, "but it should be an incentive."

Currently, Sioux City pays its substitutes on a three-tier pay scale. Effective Jan. 2, a substitute teacher who works between 1 and 20 days will receive $140 per day, an increase of $25.

A tier-two substitute, who works between 21 to 50 days, will receive $180 per day, a $45 increase. A tier-three substitute, working more than 51 days, will receive $210 a day, a $30 increase.

A retired Sioux City district teacher who continues to substitute will automatically start at the higher pay rate, regardless of the number of days they work.

The retired teachers who are substitutes include Jan George, who voted for the plan along with the six other board members. George, who was elected to his first term last month, said Tuesday he is currently serving as a long-term sub in the Lawton-Bronson district. But he plans to start substituting in Sioux City after the first of the new year to “fulfill his obligation” to help the district.

Under the plan, substitute teaches also would qualify for incentives, which include a one-time, $100 bonus for a new substitute teachers, after 10 consecutive substitute jobs.

The plan also calls for the district to hire one permanent substitute for each of the district's 20 schools, beginning with the buildings with the lowest teacher fill rate. Permanent substitutes would receive an annual salary of $37,201, plus an assortment of benefits available to regular teachers.

To help with recruitment of substitutes, the district also would pay a $100 referral bonus to any district employees who makes a referral after the referred teacher subs for 10 consecutive days.

The board also approved the hiring of a full-time human resources person focused on substitute teachers.

"This person will be hired for a $45,000 annual salary, plus benefits," said Jen Gomez, the district's human resources director.

Gomez added that the district could begin the process of getting the word out as soon as possible about the new pay rates and incentives for substitutes.

That pleased Greenwell, who thought the increased compensation would help attract teachers graduating from college this month.

The most controversial part of the substitute teacher plan was a recommendation that downtown administrators, building principals and assistant principals devote two full-days in the classroom per month; and consulting teachers spend eight full-day equivalents in classrooms.

More than 30 teachers signed up to speak in opposition to that proposal at Monday night's board meeting.

"By asking consulting teachers to devote so much of our time to substitute teach takes away from what we do best," Tina Brennan, a Perry Creek Elementary School consulting teacher, told the board. "We are at our best at consulting young teachers."

The board ultimately decided to remove the language that called for consulting teachers to spend a specified number of days in the classrooms.

"We are leaving it at the discretion of our building principals," Gausman said. "That was what we've been doing all along and it seems to be working."

For months, the district has been wrestling with what to do about the growing shortage of substitutes, which Gausman has described as reaching a crisis level.

Gausman pitched a plan to hire a national staffing firm to take over the recruitment and staffing of substitutes in the district. But the school board voted, 4-3, last month to break off talks with Nashville, Tennessee-based ESS for at least 90 days.

The majority of board members expressed concerns about entering into a contract with an outside firm without first attempting new and different solutions.

During a normal year, Gausman said the district would be able to fill between 80 to 90 percent of teacher absences. More recently, administrators have only been able to fill 70 to 80 percent of the absences.

In the pandemic year of 2020, that rate dropped to as low as 50 percent.

To help close the gap, the district would need to increase its roster of substitutes by more than 100.

Until that happens, the district will take an all-hands-on-deck philosophy.

Indeed, Gausman filled in for a band class at West Middle School on Dec. 9.

"I was a little rusty at first," Gausman, a former band educator, recalled. "Luckily, I had experience teaching band in the past."

Gausman said more than 80 percent of the district personnel are already subbing for other classes.

In other action Monday, the school board decided to continue to support Perry Creek, Nodland and Sunnyside Elementary Schools in their candidacy to become International Baccalaureate (IB) World Schools.

George had previously voiced concerns about the benefit of the program.

"I didn't have enough information before," he said. "After seeing the program in action at Perry Creek, I can see how students are benefiting form the curriculum."

In order for IB World School to be certified, it needs the support of the entire school board.

Since certification for all three schools will be coming up soon, Greenwell said opposition to the program won't be likely in future agendas.

