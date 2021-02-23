Sioux City School District announces summer traffic education classes

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Community School District will be offering one session of traffic education at each of the three high schools this summer.

The five-week class will begin June 2 and finish July 2.

Class and driving sessions will be held Monday through Friday and will be assigned after registrations are completed. Dates and times are subject to change due to weather or COVID-19 regulations.

Registration for summer traffic education will begin at 6 p.m. March 15 and the deadline will be April 2. Spots are filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. Space is limited to 48 registrants per class and the registration is subject to close earlier if classes fill.

Links for registrations will be provided at siouxcityschools.org on March 15. Students must be 14 years old and possess a valid Iowa learner's permit prior to registration.

