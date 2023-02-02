SIOUX CITY -- Shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday, the Sioux City Community School District sent out a notice to parents, informing them that buildings were experiencing phone issues.
"Buildings are not able to receive outside calls or calls between buildings," the email read. "The District is working with our phone service providers to resolve the issue."
Parents needing to get ahold of a building can send a message through the District's Let's Talk app.
