Sioux City School District offering free, take home meals for students beginning Wednesday

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Community School District will be offering free breakfast and lunch sack meals for children, age 1 - 18, at more than 20 locations, available Monday through Friday, beginning Wednesday.

Participating in the Emergency COVID-19 Food Service Program to feed community youth while schools are closed due to coronavirus concerns, the school district said every child will receive a breakfast and lunch to-go meal that must be taken off-site to be consumed. In addition, all meals that are served hot must be eaten within one hour or placed into a refrigeration to store safely.