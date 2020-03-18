Sioux City School District offering free, take home meals for students beginning Wednesday

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Community School District will be offering free breakfast and lunch sack meals for children, age 1 - 18, at more than 20 locations, available Monday through Friday, beginning Wednesday.
Participating in the Emergency COVID-19 Food Service Program to feed community youth while schools are closed due to coronavirus concerns, the school district said every child will receive a breakfast and lunch to-go meal that must be taken off-site to be consumed. In addition, all meals that are served hot must be eaten within one hour or placed into a refrigeration to store safely.
Each participating site will be serve for 30 minute, once a day.
Serving sites and schedule:
Bryant Elementary School, 3040 Jones St., serving 10:45 - 11:15 a.m.
Irving Dual Language Elementary School, 901 Floyd Blvd., serving 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
East Middle School, 5401 Lorraine Ave., serving 10:45 - 11:15 a.m.
Loess Hills Elementary School, 1717 Casselman St., serving 10:45 - 11:15 a.m.
West High School, 2001 Casselman St., serving 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
West Middle School, 3301 W. 19th St., serving 10:45 - 11:15 a.m.
Riverside Elementary School, 2303 Riverside Blvd., serving 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Liberty Elementary School, 1623 Rebecca St., serving 10:45 - 11:15 a.m.
Hunt @ A+ Arts Elementary School, 1114 W. 27th St., serving 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Leeds Elementary School, 3919 Jefferson St., serving 10:45 - 11:15 a.m.
North Middle School, 2101 Outer Drive North, serving 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
North High School, 4200 Cheyenne Blvd., serving 12:15 - 12:45 p.m.
Unity Elementary School, 1901 Unity Ave., serving 10:45 - 11:15 a.m.
Spalding Park Elementary School, 4101 Stone Ave., serving 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Morningside STEM Elementary School, 3601 Bushnell Ave., serving 12:15 - 12:45 p.m.
Regency Trailer Court, 4101 E. Gordon Drive, serving 10:45 - 11:15 a.m.
Regency (Gibson) Apartments, 2201 Gibson St., serving 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Old McKinley School, 200 Paxton St., serving 10:45 - 11:15 a.m.
Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School (new building) 615 20th St., serving 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Martin's Evergreen Trailer Park, 5309 Highway 75 North, serving 10:45 - 11:15 a.m.
Lake Forest Trailer Court, 3700 28th St., serving 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Hillside Parks Apartment, 2800 W. 4th St., serving 10:45 - 11:15 a.m.