Sioux City Schools cancel Tuesdays classes due to weather

Weather Feature

Tree branches are seen in frozen rain in Sioux City in this March 2018 file photo.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Due to slick roads and wintery weather conditions, there will be no school in the Sioux City School District on Tuesday, said communications director Leslie Heying.

Check back to siouxcityjournal.com for more weather-related information.

