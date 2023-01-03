Sioux City Schools cancel Tuesdays classes due to weather

SIOUX CITY -- Due to slick roads and wintery weather conditions, there will be no school in the Sioux City School District on Tuesday, said communications director Leslie Heying.
Check back to siouxcityjournal.com for more weather-related information.
