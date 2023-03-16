SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Community Schools will dismiss two hours early today due to the weather.
At 10 a.m. the district made the announcement to release students two hours early, according to an email from district communications director Leslie Heying.
A mix of freezing rain and snow has impacted Siouxland throughout the morning.
The downtown Educational Services Center will close at 1:30 p.m.
The South Sioux City School District canceled school due to the weather. No other area schools have made announcements regarding the weather.