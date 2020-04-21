Sioux City Schools to schedule May 'virtual' commencement for graduating seniors

SIOUX CITY -- Even though the Sioux City Community School District won't be hosting traditional commencement ceremonies for its graduating seniors in May, alternative ceremonies are already being planned.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, a large-scale ceremony isn't currently possible. Instead, a virtual commencement program will be taking place for each of the three high schools, at the Tyson Events Center, on May 23.
Each of the three virtual ceremonies will include graduation speeches from Superintendent Paul Gausman, the building principal, and representatives from the graduating class.
At the ceremonies, each student's name will be read individually while a screen view shows the student's photo and information.
It will be shared on the district's website, on Facebook as well as on Twitter.
In addition, Gausman recommended that graduating seniors take time to put on their cap and gown on May 23.
"Take a selfie, post that photo on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, using #SCCSD2020Grad," he said. "Together, we will flood social media with our collective celebrations -- just like you would on a traditional graduation day."
Despite the challenges caused by the worldwide pandemic, the school district felt that it still needed to recognize the graduates in May as their K-12 education comes to an end.
The virtual commencement will be in addition to in-person graduation ceremonies that are tentatively planned this summer, when safety concerns for large gatherings have been lifted.
"I respect our seniors in the class of 2020 as they have continually show their ability to overcome adversity," Gausman said. "Your bright future will be evidence of your resilience."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.