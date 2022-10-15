 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City sets its Halloween trick-or-treating hours

Jack-o-lanterns

SIOUX CITY — The spookiest day of the year is almost here and with that the city of Sioux City has some official plans.

In Sioux City, trick-or-treating hours will be observed from 6-8 p.m. on Halloween night (Oct. 31). During that time, the Sioux City Police Department has a number of recommendations for trick-or-treaters including: Halloween costumes be made of fire-retardant material, parents or responsible adults always accompany young children making the neighborhood rounds, older children going alone make plans and only going to homes with a porch light on.

As for homeowners, Sioux City Police recommend keeping yards cleared of anything that could be tripped over or damaged, using battery-operated candles or glowsticks in jack-o'-lanterns and keeping exits clear of any decorations. 

And then, with motorists, SCPD urged drivers to slow down and scan the roads for any potential Halloween celebrants. 

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

