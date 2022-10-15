Sioux City sets its Halloween trick-or-treating hours

SIOUX CITY — The spookiest day of the year is almost here and with that the city of Sioux City has some official plans.

In Sioux City, trick-or-treating hours will be observed from 6-8 p.m. on Halloween night (Oct. 31). During that time, the Sioux City Police Department has a number of recommendations for trick-or-treaters including: Halloween costumes be made of fire-retardant material, parents or responsible adults always accompany young children making the neighborhood rounds, older children going alone make plans and only going to homes with a porch light on.

As for homeowners, Sioux City Police recommend keeping yards cleared of anything that could be tripped over or damaged, using battery-operated candles or glowsticks in jack-o'-lanterns and keeping exits clear of any decorations.

And then, with motorists, SCPD urged drivers to slow down and scan the roads for any potential Halloween celebrants.