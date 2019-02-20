SIOUX CITY -- Many Sioux Cityans will be shoveling out from nearly 5 inches of snow on Wednesday. However, Jeff Chapman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls said the wintry front should be away from Siouxland by mid-morning.
"Even though Siouxland received a lot of precipitation, it had a low moisture content and the snow was light and fluffy," he said. "That, plus a light east wind between 5 to 15 mph should keep the snow from whipping around throughout the rest of the day."
However, much of Siouxland remains under a Winter Storm Warning until noon. This means slippery road conditions will make travel hazardous or, in some case, impossible in areas.
Wednesday's forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a near 26. Skies will cleat up on Wednesday night. This will cause temps to dip to around 1 above.
Sunshine will return to Siouxland on Thursday, with a forecast high approaching the upper 20s. Snow is likely to begin melting on Friday, as the high will hit near 33.
But don't get used to this above freezing highs, Chapman said.
"Even though it's too early to tell but snow may be returning to Siouxland on Saturday," he said.