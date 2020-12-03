Sioux City singer Jill Miller to livestream her traditional Christmas concert

Despite that, she was determined to do her Sioux City show.

Not only was it Sunrise Retirement Community's biggest fundraiser of the year, it had also become an annual traditional for many of Miller's fans.

"On the one hand, we won't be able to draw energy from an in-person audience," she said of her virtual holiday show. "On the other hand, we have the potential to reach a far wider audience on the Internet."

Which may be a blessing in disguise for Miller, who wants everyone to be safe from illness.

"We may not be together in the traditional sense, but there is still so much to be grateful for," she said. "And there is no better way of getting into the holiday spirit than through music."

Sunrise Retirement Community board member Kyle Irvin agreed.

"People may celebrate the holidays differently during this time, so bringing the concert to everyone in their homes is a way we can brighten the season this year," Irvin said.

Plus there is always the prospect of everybody getting together again in the future.

"2020 has been a struggle for everyone," Miller said. "I'm hoping for a much better 2021."