Sioux City singer Jill Miller to livestream her traditional Christmas concert

SIOUX CITY -- Jill Miller's 14th Christmas concert for Sunrise Retirement Community will be a bit different this year.
Sure, it will have plenty of holiday favorites, along with many of the Sioux City-based singer-songwriter's self-penned tunes.
However, instead of being performed on the stage of the Orpheum Theatre, Miller's "Home for the Holidays" show will be livestreamed from Sunnybrook Community Church at 7 p.m. Saturday at Facebook.com/JillMillerMusic and Facebook.com/SunriseRetirement as well as on Youtube.com.
The concert will also be taped for television, airing at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 on KTIV-TV.
"My show will be a bit pared down from past years since it won't be at the Orpheum," Miller said. "That is, unfortunately, the new normal during a time when things can't be very normal.
She is, of course, referring to concerns over COVID-19.
"Christmas is usually my busy time of the year for concerts around Siouxland," Miller said. "Sadly, they all had to be canceled due to the pandemic."
Which was a heartbreaker for Miller, who was a court reporter, a stay-at-home mom and nonprofit fundraiser prior to becoming a performer.
Despite that, she was determined to do her Sioux City show.
Not only was it Sunrise Retirement Community's biggest fundraiser of the year, it had also become an annual traditional for many of Miller's fans.
"On the one hand, we won't be able to draw energy from an in-person audience," she said of her virtual holiday show. "On the other hand, we have the potential to reach a far wider audience on the Internet."
Which may be a blessing in disguise for Miller, who wants everyone to be safe from illness.
"We may not be together in the traditional sense, but there is still so much to be grateful for," she said. "And there is no better way of getting into the holiday spirit than through music."
Sunrise Retirement Community board member Kyle Irvin agreed.
"People may celebrate the holidays differently during this time, so bringing the concert to everyone in their homes is a way we can brighten the season this year," Irvin said.
Plus there is always the prospect of everybody getting together again in the future.
"2020 has been a struggle for everyone," Miller said. "I'm hoping for a much better 2021."
Until then, we can make the holiday a joyful one.
"Even though we have to keep socially distant, we can make it a very Merry Christmas," Miller said.
